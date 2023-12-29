Another Suspect Arrested For Kidnapping\Murder Of Paulwell’s Daughter And Her Mother

In the ongoing investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Jamaican politician Phillip Paulwell’s 10-month-old daughter and her mother, a fifth person has been arrested.
It was earlier reported that Sarayah Paulwell and mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson, went missing from their home on Gilmour Drive in St Andrew on September 9. Upon investigation, police revealed that the mother and daughter were brutally killed and their bodies burned.
During a press conference on Thursday, Jamaica’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, provided the latest update on the gripping case, announcing that a fifth person was arrested and in custody. The Deputy Commissioner did not reveal the name of the person arrested in the update but confirmed that it’s a male, who was taken into custody on Wednesday and is set to go through the legal process.
At the police press conference, Bailey told reporters that he would not reveal all the details of the suspect’s arrest at this time, but would do so at a later date.
According to Bailey, “We are going to ensure that every person who participated in that crime faces justice.” He continued, stating, “We are committed to that as an organization, it is one of the most gruesome crimes that we have ever seen and we are going to ensure whoever is responsible, it doesn’t matter where they hide.”
In connection with the shocking and gruesome crime, four people were arrested, including Leoda Bradshaw, a United States Navy petty officer who is the mother of one of Paulwell’s children and the alleged mastermind behind the crime.
She remains in custody, along with her cousin Roland Balfour, who is also accused of being a part of the double murder and is set to return to court on March 6, 2024. The other two people implicated in the case have already been sentenced following their guilty pleas.
