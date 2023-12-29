Teen girl, parents found dead inside $5M mansion with ‘domestic violence situation’ suspected as gun found near dad’s body

A teenage girl and her parents were found dead in their $5 million Massachusetts mansion overnight in an apparent domestic violence incident, authorities said Friday.
The bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57, his wife, Teena, 54, and their 18-year-old daughter, Ariana, were found in their Dover home — estimated to be worth $5.45 million — at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.
The district attorney — who described the “terrible tragedy” as a “domestic violence situation” — said a gun was found near the husband’s body.
He declined to say whether all three family members were shot dead — and by whom.
Morrissey said he was waiting for the medical examiner’s ruling, which was expected later Friday, before deciding whether to refer to the incident as a murder-suicide.
The district attorney refused to speculate on a motive for the slayings.
Still, the couple appeared to have faced financial troubles in recent years, online records show.
The family’s sprawling mansion went into foreclosure a year ago and was sold to the Massachusetts-based Wilsondale Associates LLC for $3 million, according to property records obtained by The Post.
The Kamals had purchased the 19,000-square-foot estate – which boasts 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms – for $4 million in 2019, according to the records.
The slain family members were the only ones living in the mansion at the time, the DA said, adding that the area – one of the richest in the state — was “a nice neighborhood, a safe community.”
Teena and her husband, who also went by Rick, had previously run a Massachusetts-based education systems company called EduNova.
The company was launched in 2016 but was dissolved in December 2021, state records show.
The company’s website, as well as the couple’s LinkedIn pages, were down as of Friday.
The mom also filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in September 2022 – listing between $1 million and $10 million in liabilities, filings show. The case, however, was dismissed two months later due to insufficient documentation.
Teena, who was a Harvard alumnus, was listed as one of the board of directors for the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.
Her online bio touted her more than three decades of working in the education and technology industries.
Meanwhile, the couple’s daughter was a student at Middlebury College, a $64,800-a-year private liberal arts school in Vermont, where she was studying neuroscience, according to her LinkedIn.
The grim discovery of their bodies was made after a relative had stopped by to check on the family members after not hearing from them in one or two days, the district attorney said.
Morrissey added that there had been no prior police reports or domestic incidents tied to the home.
“There’s been no police reports, there’s been no problems, no domestic issues, no nothing at that house or in the entire neighborhood that I’m aware of,” Morrissey said.
“This is very unfortunate and our heart goes out to the entire Kamal family on this terrible tragedy.”
“I hate to see it at any time,” Morrissey added of domestic violence incidents. “I think some of the tensions that people feel in relationships often come out around the holidays.”
The district attorney said the investigation into the slayings was ongoing and that investigators had worked the crime scene through much of the night.
“Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence,” his office said in a statement.
“It is not believed that there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to this incident.”
