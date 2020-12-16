Hard Rock café was one of the most successful entities in Montego Bay, it was temporarily closed due to Covid-19 but now the owners had decided to permanently shut its door. They have even decided to sell all the equipment since paying for storage has only proved to be an expense to the company. The closing was decided late last month all employees have been informed and are now job hunting.
Hardrock has Closed Down
