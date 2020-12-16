Tommy Lee charged

Tommy Lee Sparta, whose given name is Leroy Russell Jnr has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Police said the artiste was held after police intercepted a car in which he and others were traveling in St Andrew, Monday. They said Tommy Lee had a gun in his waistband.

He was charged Tuesday and is being held in lockup. He is booked to appear in court January 6. The other men who were in the car are being questioned.