Eighteen-Year-Old Charged With Possession Of Prohibited Weapon & Unauthorized Ammunition

Eighteen-year-old Andeno Burnett otherwise called ‘Deno’, of Katy Lane,
Irwin, St. James has been charged with Possession of Prohibited Weapon & Unauthorized
Possession of Ammunition regarding an incident at his home on Saturday, September 16.
Reports from the St. James Police are that about 5:50 a.m., the police were conducting a joint
police/military operation in his community, when Burnett was found asleep on the verandah of a
house. A search was conducted and a Ruger 9mm pistol with magazine containing six 9mm
rounds was found in his pants. A search was then carried out at the premises and nine 7.62mm
rounds were recovered in the backyard.
Burnett was subsequently arrested and charged in the presence of his attorney.
His court date is being finalized.