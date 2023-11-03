Man Receives Life Imprisonment for Weapon and Ammunition

November 03, 2023 – Spanish Town, St. Catherine – In a significant development in the fight
against illegal arms, 26-year-old Atlee Eric Murray of a March Pen Road address, has been
handed a life sentence following a landmark conviction.
Reports are that on the night of December 24, 2022, at approximately 9:35 PM, officers were
patrolling the March Pen Road, Spanish Town vicinity when they spotted a group of men near Big
Tree. Noticing the police presence, Murray made a sudden attempt to flee the scene. During the
pursuit, officers observed Murray removing a firearm from his waistband.
After apprehending him, the weapon was identified as a Taurus 9mm Pistol. Along with the
firearm, one magazine containing thirteen 9mm cartridges was also recovered.
Murray was arrested and taken to the Spanish Town Police Station. After undergoing a formal
question and answer session, Murray was charged and the case was escalated to the St. Catherine
Parish Court. Due to the severity of the crime, the matter was subsequently transferred to the Gun
Court Division of the Supreme Court.
Murray pled guilty to the charges and on October 26, 2023, he was sentenced to life imprisonment
for the possession of a prohibited weapon, with the possibility of parole only after 15 years.
Additionally, he received a 9-year sentence for unauthorized possession of ammunition.