Children Charged For Having Ammunition In Their Possession

Leave a Comment / By / January 2, 2024

Three teenage boys were arrested and charged following the seizure of several
rounds of ammunition found in their possession along Bedward Garden Crescent, August Town,
Kingston 7 on Monday, January 01.
The boys are aged between 15 and 17. They have been charged with Unauthorised Possession of
Ammunition.
Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 1:58 a.m., lawmen were on patrol in the
area when the three boys were seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. The boys were
approached, searched, and a transparent bag retrieved. It was found to contain twelve 9-mm
cartridges.
They were arrested and subsequently charged.

