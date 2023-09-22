Man Charged With Possession Of Prohibited Weapon And Unauthorized Possession Of Ammunition

Eighteen-Year-Old Charged With Possession Of Prohibited Weapon & Unauthorized Ammunition

One man was arrested and charged after a Ruger pistol with a magazine
containing ten 9mm cartridges was seized following an incident on Chatworth Road in Waterford
St. Catherine on Monday, September 18.

Charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition
is 20-year-old Lamari Joseph, recording artiste of Genus Way, Waterford and Dempshire Pen,
Spanish Town in St. Catherine.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 1:30 p.m., lawmen were conducting duties with
the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) when two men were seeing arguing with the JPS staff about
disconnecting the illegal connections. Joseph threatened them; he was accosted and searched
when the weapon was found.

He was subsequently charged after a caution statement was done in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalized.

