‘Quelly’ charged in St. James

Twenty-four-year-old Jamal Gordon otherwise called ‘Quelly, of Gordon
Crescent, Granville in St. James has been charged with Robbery with Aggravation, Arrest of
Suspect and Seizure of Prohibited Firearm following an incident on Valley View Drive,
Westgate Hills in the parish on Saturday, October 28.
Reports are that about 1:30 p.m., a man was driving his white Toyota Probox motor car operating
along the mentioned roadway with Gordon posing as a passenger in the vehicle. It is reported that
upon reaching his destination Gordon brandished a firearm and proceeded to rob the driver of the
motor car of his belongings. He made an alarm and was assisted by a licensed firearm hold within
the area who apprehended him.
The police were summounded and on their arrival Gordon was accousted and search. A .40 Glock
pistol was taken from his possession. He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody and
charged in the presence of his attorney.
His court date is being finalized.