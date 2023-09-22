“JU-JU” In St Catherine Charged With Rape

Thirty-three-year-old Martel Hermit otherwise called, ‘Juju’, a taxi
operator of Palmento Grove, Guys Hill, St Catherine who was featured on JCF’s Wanted
Wednesday has turned himself into the St. Mary Police.
Hermit has been was charged with Rape following an incident in Pear Tree Grove, St. Mary on
Friday, April 14.
Reports are that about 9:40 p.m., a woman was passenger in a taxi which Hermit was the driver.
Whilst traveling an argument developed between them and he stopped the vehicle. It is reported
that he brought the woman to another location, rendered her unconscious, and sexually assaulted
her and a report was made to the police.
He turned himself into the police on Monday, September 18 where he was charged for the
offence.
His court date is being finalized.