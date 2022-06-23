CCTV Shows Man Stealing Rum and Money from MoBay Business

A St. James man who was caught on surveillance footage stealing from a Montego Bay business establishment will be sentenced in July.

The defendant, Jason Cole, appeared in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday to face a charge of shopbreaking and larceny.

According to court records, on June 6, Cole was caught on surveillance video stealing $6,000 and a flask of rum from a business establishment on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard.

He tried to do the same thing when he went back to the establishment on June 8, but he was unsuccessful because he was caught in the act.

The police were summoned, and when they arrived, Cole admitted to the crime.