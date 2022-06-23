CCTV Shows Man Stealing Rum and Money from MoBay Business

A St. James man who was caught on surveillance footage stealing from a Montego Bay business establishment will be sentenced in July.

The defendant, Jason Cole, appeared in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday to face a charge of shopbreaking and larceny.

According to court records, on June 6, Cole was caught on surveillance video stealing $6,000 and a flask of rum from a business establishment on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard.

He tried to do the same thing when he went back to the establishment on June 8, but he was unsuccessful because he was caught in the act.

The police were summoned, and when they arrived, Cole admitted to the crime.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Parish Judge Sasha Smith Ashley ordered a social enquiry report and remanded Cole into custody until July 29 when he will be sentenced.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com