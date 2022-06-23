Woman Fined After Cops Found Ganja in Her Shop

A St. James woman was fined in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, after police seized four ounces of marijuana that was found inside her shop.

 Tesea Allen pleaded guilty to both possession and dealing in marijuana when she appeared before presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley.

 Court records did not reveal why the police went to the accused woman’s shop, but the court heard that the cops searched the shop and found the weed under the counter.

She was fined $1,000 or 10 days in jail for having the weed in her possession, and $4,000 or 10 days in jail for dealing in it.

