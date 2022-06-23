Wonaldo Trenchfield Missing, from Trelawny

Wonaldo Trenchfield otherwise called ‘Shortman’, a barber of Newton Street in Falmouth, Trelawny has been missing since Tuesday, June 21.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall and sports a low cut hairstyle.

Reports are that Trenchfield was last seen leaving home about 10:00 a.m. for St. Ann. He was wearing a grey shirt with burgundy sleeves, blue jeans shorts and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from since and efforts to contact him have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Wonaldo Trenchfield is asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3222, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.