Melissa Bartley, 17 year old disappeared

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The Duhaney Park Police has activated an Ananda Alert for 17-year-old Melissa Bartley of New Haven, St Andrew who has vanished from Tuesday, February 11.

She is described to be of a dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

It is reported from the Duhaney Park Police that Melissa was last seen at home around 6:45 pm, dressed in a pink blouse and a pair of blue jeans. She has not been heard from since and her whereabouts are unknown.

The Duhaney Park Police are anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melissa Bartley is being asked to contact them at 876-933-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.