Five Men Shot and Killed at Cruise Ship Terminal in St. Vincent

Five men were fatally murdered in Kingstown, the capital of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on Wednesday.
According to officials, the victims were killed near a cruise ship terminal.
No one has been apprehended, and it’s unclear what triggered the shooting.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a group of islands with a population of roughly 100,000 people, has reported 35 killings this year, compared to a record 42 last year.
Despite the regretful outbreak of violence, Police Commissioner Colin John maintains the country is still safe.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who is on an official visit to Morocco, has uploaded a video on social media advising Vincentians not to panic.
He decried what he claimed was the trafficking of weapons from the US and said authorities will implement new security measures, but did not provide specific details.