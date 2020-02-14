Garth Russell to become the 10th Chief Commissioner for Scout Jamaica

Governor-General and Chief Scout of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen, will on Thursday, February 20 install Garth O’Brian Russell as the country’s 10th Chief Commissioner for The Scout Association of Jamaica (SAJ).

Russell, 42; on the recommendations of the officers of the Association and approval of the Executive Committee will become the youngest person to be appointed Chief Commissioner since the birth of the scout movement 110 years ago in Jamaica.

The installation ceremony of Russell as the country’s new Chief Scout Commissioner will be held on the lawns of Kings’ House as part of the Annual Public Meeting of The Scout Association of Jamaica and the celebration of Scouts week will be observed from February 16-23.

The incoming Chief Commissioner will replace Maurice Brown who served the Association for the last seven years as Chief Commissioner. Russell who is also the Association’s National Training Commissioner is a native of St. Thomas, where he previously served as a District Commissioner.

Along with the installation of the new Chief Commissioner, Sir Patrick will present a number of Scout Leaders with their instrument of office in the form of a warrant, giving them legal right and privileges to guide the nation’s young men and women through the activities of scouting that are geared towards helping to develop, mould and shape their characters into worthwhile and useful citizens.

Preceding the installation of the new chief commissioner and Awards Ceremony at King’s House will be a road march which will see approximately 500 Cubs & Scouts from across the island, marching from the Baden-Powell Scout Headquarters on Camp Road through New Kingston, and culminating with a parade and salute at King’s House, where the salute will be taken by Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen.

The Scout Association of Jamaica will, on Sunday, February 16, conduct a National Founder’s Day Church Service and Parade at 10:00 a.m. at the Yallahs Baptist Church, Knightsville, Yallahs in St. Thomas. Custos Marcia Bennett CD, JP will address the congregation on behalf of the Governor-General and Chief Scout.