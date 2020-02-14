Lorenzo Chambers Shot and Killed in Central Village

Murdered in Central Village
One man was shot and killed at Queens Lane, in Big Lane, Central Village, on Wednesday morning, February 12, despite the security forces maintaining a strong presence in the area.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Lorenzo Chambers, otherwise called “Lamar” unemployed of Queens Lane, also in Central Village, St Catherine.

Reports from the Central Village police are that about 6:50 a.m., relatives of the deceased man heard loud explosions sounding like gunshots coming from outside the yard.

They went outside the house and discovered Chambers’s lifeless body lying face down in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to his body.

The police were summoned to the scene and the wounded man transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

