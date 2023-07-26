‘Kungo’ Murdered in Westmoreland

Twenty-eight year-old Kemar Brown, otherwise called ‘Kungo’ was shot and killed by gunmen at Ricketts Avenue in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland, on Sunday, July 24.

Reports by the Savanna-la-mar police are that about 12:10pm, Brown who is a Furniture Maker by profession, was at a location in his community, when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by armed men.

Residents alerted the police after hearing gunshots, and upon their arrival, Brown was discovered lying in a pool of blood along the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and his body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

