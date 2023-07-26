Andrea Lowe Garwood

Man Behind Trelawny Church Murder, Sentenced to 45-Years in Prison

Leave a Comment / By / July 26, 2023

33-years-old Dwight Bingham, who appeared before the Trelawny Circuit Court on Tuesday, for the murder Andrea Lowe-Garwood, at a church in Falmouth, Trelawny, in January of 2021 has been sentenced to serve 45 years in prison.

Bingham who spent the last three years behind bars, was sentenced to serve 45 years for murder and 25 year for Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His sentencing came a week after Javan Garwood, the alleged mastermind behind Lowe-Garwood’s murder walked free in court.

Garwood who is Lowe-Garwood’s step-son, appeared in the Trelawny Circuit Court on July 13, on charges of murder and Conspiracy to Murder.

The Crown indicated that they were unable to get a corporation statement from Dwight Bingham, who pleaded guilty to committing the murder.

Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes, ordered the Jury foreman to enter a not guilty verdict, after the crowd added that the digital evidence was scrambled.

Lowe-Garwood who was also a banker, was shot and killed on January 31, 2021 while she was worshipping in the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth, Trelawny, by a lone gunman who was sitting immediately behind her in church.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: