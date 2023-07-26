Man Behind Trelawny Church Murder, Sentenced to 45-Years in Prison

33-years-old Dwight Bingham, who appeared before the Trelawny Circuit Court on Tuesday, for the murder Andrea Lowe-Garwood, at a church in Falmouth, Trelawny, in January of 2021 has been sentenced to serve 45 years in prison.
Bingham who spent the last three years behind bars, was sentenced to serve 45 years for murder and 25 year for Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
His sentencing came a week after Javan Garwood, the alleged mastermind behind Lowe-Garwood’s murder walked free in court.
Garwood who is Lowe-Garwood’s step-son, appeared in the Trelawny Circuit Court on July 13, on charges of murder and Conspiracy to Murder.
The Crown indicated that they were unable to get a corporation statement from Dwight Bingham, who pleaded guilty to committing the murder.
Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes, ordered the Jury foreman to enter a not guilty verdict, after the crowd added that the digital evidence was scrambled.
Lowe-Garwood who was also a banker, was shot and killed on January 31, 2021 while she was worshipping in the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth, Trelawny, by a lone gunman who was sitting immediately behind her in church.