Unidentified Body Found with Eye Plucked out in Spanish Town

The Spanish Town police in St Catherine are asking members of the public for their assistance, to identify the body of a man, which was discovered along the Hill Run Main Road in the parish on Wednesday morning, July 26.
The body which had the right eye missing, was discovered wrapped in a blue tarpaulin.
It is of dark complexion, about 5-feet-2-inches tall, and was clad in light Blue jeans pants, multi-colored shorts, Black puma sneakers and Black long sleeve shirt.
Reports are that about 9:00am, residents stumbled upon the body of the now-deceased, and summoned the police.
On arrival of the police, the body which was discovered wrapped in the tarpauline in the vicinity of PJ tHighway, was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.