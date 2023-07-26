Unidentified Man

Unidentified Body Found with Eye Plucked out in Spanish Town

Leave a Comment / By / July 26, 2023

The Spanish Town police in St Catherine are asking members of the public for their assistance, to identify the body of a man, which was discovered along the Hill Run Main Road in the parish on Wednesday morning, July 26.

The body which had the right eye missing, was discovered wrapped in a blue tarpaulin.

It is of dark complexion, about 5-feet-2-inches tall, and was clad in light Blue jeans pants, multi-colored shorts, Black puma sneakers and Black long sleeve shirt.

Reports are that about 9:00am, residents stumbled upon the body of the now-deceased, and summoned the police.

On arrival of the police, the body which was discovered wrapped in the tarpauline in the vicinity of PJ tHighway, was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: