Two Men Killed in Amity, Westmoreland

The Bethel Town Police in Westmoreland have launched a probe into the death of two unidentified men, who were shot and killed at a premises in Amity district, in the parish on Wednesday, July 26.
The identities of the men have not yet being released.
Reports by the Amity police are that residents in the community reported hearing gunshots in the community on Tuesday night, and early Wednesday morning.
About 8:00am, on Wednesday morning, a search of the area resulted in the discovery of the two unidentified bodies.
One of the body was lying in a pool of blood, beside a house, while the other was found in nearby bushes, both had multiple gunshots to their upper bodies.
Police also reported that a third man who is believed to have been shot and injured at the same incident in Amity district, was dropped off at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James, and he too succumb to gunshot wounds.