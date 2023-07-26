Motorcyclist Dies in St Elizabeth Crash

July 26, 2023

One man lost his life and another admitted to hospital in serious condition, following their involvement in a road accident along the New Building Main Road in Nain, St Elizabeth, on Sunday, July 24.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Romaun Lewin, also of New Building in the parish.

Reports are that about 7:30pm, Lewin and another man were travelling on a CG-200 motorcycle, when he attempted to overtake a line of vehicles.

Lewin lost control of the motorcycle and collided into a Toyota Caldina motor car which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Both rider and pillion sustained head and body injuries, and were taken to hospital, where Lewin was pronounced dead, and the pillion treated and admitted in serious condition.

