St James Man Remanded in Custody for Stealing Motor Vehicle

A St James man who allegedly stole a motor vehicle from a businessman at Bogue Village, in Montego Bay, on July 18, was remanded into custody when he appeared before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, August 2.
The accused, Fidel Ferguson, is facing charges of Larceny of a motor vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property.
Reports are that about 6:30am, the home owner discovered that his 2015 Toyota Axio motor car was missing from his driveway in Bogue Village, and alerted the police.
The vehicle was tracked to a location in Spot Valley and then to Greenwood communities, where it was spotted in bushes.
An investigation was conducted by the police in the area and Ferguson and another man known as ‘Blacks’ was discovered in the area.
The man known as ‘Blacks’ ran from the scene, but Ferguson was taken into custody in connection with the recovery of the stolen vehicle.