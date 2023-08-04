Three Men Held with Illegal Gun in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police have arrested three men in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm, following an incident which occurred in Savanna-la-mar, on Wednesday, August 2.

The identities of the three accused are being withheld pending further investigations.

Reports are that about 11:00pm, a team of officers were on patrol along a section of Savanna-la-mar, when they signaled the driver of a Toyota Probox motor car to stop.

The driver complied, and during a search of the vehicle, the lawmen discovered a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol, and nine .40 cartridges, which were hidden in the trunk of the vehicle.

The three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

