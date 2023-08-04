Triple Murder Rocks Kingston, Following Shooting of Seven Persons

Detectives attached to the Major Investigation Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of three men, and the shooting and wounding of four other persons along Rusden Road in Rockfort, Kingston 2, on Thursday, August 3.
Dead are, 19-year-old Raheem Walters, Construction worker of Belmont Road, 22-year-old Warren Benjamin, Fisherman of Adestra Road, both in Kingston, and an unidentified male who is believed to be in his twenties, about 5feet, 10 inches tall, with the images of a Owl tattoo on his throat, and a lion on his left arm.
Reports are that about 11:00pm, all seven persons were among other patrons at a party, being held at a bar in Rockfort.
An unidentified male who was said to have been also among the patrons, stepped outside the bar and opened fire hitting all seven victims, including two women. The gunman then made his escape on foot.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, all seven persons were discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
They were rushed to hospital where, Benjamin, Walters and the unidentified male was pronounced dead and the others treated and admitted.