St James Church Thief, Arrested and Charged

Leave a Comment / By / August 4, 2023

A St James man who was reportedly caught on camera breaking into a church hall, has been arrested and charged.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Audley Graham, labourer of Bogue Hill also in St James.

Reports are that on Friday afternoon of, July 14, a Priest at the church securely locked up the church hall and went home.

Upon returning to the church about 8:00am, on Saturday, July 15, he discovered that a door was forced open and several items were missing.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, they were informed that a chain saw valued at $55,000 , a cellphone valued at 300 pounds, and a portable charger and jump starter valued at over 250 pounds were stolen.

The lawmen reviewed the CCTV footage, and saw the offence being committed by Graham.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with house breaking and larceny.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: