St James Church Thief, Arrested and Charged

A St James man who was reportedly caught on camera breaking into a church hall, has been arrested and charged.
He has been identified as 28-year-old Audley Graham, labourer of Bogue Hill also in St James.
Reports are that on Friday afternoon of, July 14, a Priest at the church securely locked up the church hall and went home.
Upon returning to the church about 8:00am, on Saturday, July 15, he discovered that a door was forced open and several items were missing.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, they were informed that a chain saw valued at $55,000 , a cellphone valued at 300 pounds, and a portable charger and jump starter valued at over 250 pounds were stolen.
The lawmen reviewed the CCTV footage, and saw the offence being committed by Graham.
He was arrested and subsequently charged with house breaking and larceny.