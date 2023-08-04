St Elizabeth Wanted Man Charged with Murder

A St Elizabeth man who was being sought by the police since 2022 for the murder of another man in Jointwood district, on September 24, 2022 , was arrested and charged after he was apprehended in Kingston, last Monday, July 31.
Facing charges of Murder, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition and Using a Firearm to Commit a Felony is, 36-year-old Seymour Mullings, also of Jointwood district.
Mullings was being sought for the murder of 22-year-old Teville Green, otherwise called ‘Frass’ also of Jointwood.
Reports by the Black River police are that both men were at a bar when they got involved in a domestic dispute.
During the dispute, Mullings reportedly pulled a firearm and opened fire hitting Green, before fleeing the scene.
Green was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, while a manhunt was launched to apprehend the culprit until his arrest on Monday.