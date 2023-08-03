Ex-Police to Pay $250,000 or Serve Six Months in Prison

An ex-police officer who appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday, August 3, to answer to assault charges, was ordered to pay $250,000 or serve a sentence of six months in prison.
The accused, Owen McLeary, who was represented in court by Attorney-at-law John Jacobs, was facing charges of Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm.
Reports are that on August 17, 2018, McLeary allegedly assault a female along a section of Mandela Highway, after he allegedly used a motorcycle to hit the rear of the woman’s motor vehicle.
The female alighted from her vehicle to make inquiries and was allegedly dragged along the roadway by the accused.
A report was made to the police and following an investigation, he was arrested and charged, following a ruling made by the Director of Public Prosecutions.