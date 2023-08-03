Ex-Police to Pay $250,000 or Serve Six Months in Prison

Leave a Comment / By / August 3, 2023

An ex-police officer who appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday, August 3, to answer to assault charges, was ordered to pay $250,000 or serve a sentence of six months in prison.

The accused, Owen McLeary, who was represented in court by Attorney-at-law John Jacobs, was facing charges of Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm.

Reports are that on August 17, 2018, McLeary allegedly assault a female along a section of Mandela Highway, after he allegedly used a motorcycle to hit the rear of the woman’s motor vehicle.

The female alighted from her vehicle to make inquiries and was allegedly dragged along the roadway by the accused.

A report was made to the police and following an investigation, he was arrested and charged, following a ruling made by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: