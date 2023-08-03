Groundsman who Attempted to Rob Pump Attendant at Gunpoint, Arrested and Charged

A 24-year-old man who allegedly attempted to rob a gas station pump attendant at gunpoint in Kingston, has been arrested and charged.

Facing charges of Assault with Intent to Rob, Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition and Using a Firearm to Commit a Felony is, Collin Campbell, Grounds man of Paradise Street in Kingston.

Reports are that about 5:11pm, Campbell and another man rode a motorcycle to a service station along Slipe Road, and held the female pump attendant at gunpoint.

The woman raised an alarm,  and Campbell and his crony were challenged by a security guard at the station.

Both robbers ran from the scene and left behind a handgun, but Campbell later turned up at hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, he was placed under police guard and subsequently charged on Monday, July 31.

