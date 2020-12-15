Cops release details on Tommy Lee’s arrest

Jamaica News: Nearly eighteen hours after media began reporting  the story of the arrest of Tommy Lee Sparta, police are this afternoon providing a few details.

Without naming the entertainer, whose given name is Leroy Russel, police in a release said  a “prominent entertainer” was arrested by the Specialized Operations Branch, following the seizure of one 9mm pistol with an extended magazine containing eighteen rounds of ammunition, during an operation on Holborn Road, St. Andrew on Monday, December 14.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., a Toyota Mark X motorcar was stopped, the occupants searched and the firearm and ammunition found on the suspect. He was taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

