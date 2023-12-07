Jah Dale Promotes “Nature Calling” Song

Recording artiste Jah Dale is currently on a musical high with the release of his latest single,
“Nature Calling.” Produced by Top M Records, the track was officially released on November
14, 2023.
“This song is very sexy, it’s something for the ladies to enjoy,” the artiste explained.
Since its release, the track has been getting rave reviews and is expected to continue to
perform well over time.
“I have high expectations for this track, I’m hoping that it will propel me forward as an artiste and
gets some great recognition. I’m thinking it will reach as far as the Billboard and Grammy
awards,” the artiste expressed.
Currently an independent artiste, Jah Dale has been on his professional journey for the past 15
years.
“I would describe my music as unique and influential. My goal is to continue motivating others
through my lyrics,” he stated.
With previous releases such as “Faith”, “Cold World”, “Powers Of Prayers” and “Live Large”,
expect new projects from the artiste in the near future, with new tracks and music videos in the
pipeline, including one for “Nature Calling.” In the meantime, the track is available for purchase
and streaming on major digital platforms online.
“Right now, I’m on a journey towards greatness, so you can look out for what’s next from Jah
Dale,” the artiste added.