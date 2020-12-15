New-born abandoned at Coronation Market

Jamaica News: Police are seeking your assistance to find the parents of a new born baby girl who was found abandoned in the Coronation Market in downtown Kingston on Monday, December 14.

Reports are that about 7:00 p.m., a homeless man saw the baby in the market and raised an alarm. The police responded and the child was taken to the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441 or 876-948-6443, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.