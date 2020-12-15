Barnes and Knibbs close in on wins in 53rdd Jamaica Open Golf Championship

Erik Barnes and William Knibbs are closing on wins in the pro and amateur sections of the 53rd Jamaica Open presented by Aqua Bay. After two days of competition both men are in contrasting leadership positions at the Tryall Golf Club in Hanover ahead of the final day.

Barnes of the USA, the day one joint leader and the day 2 sole leader by one stroke is currently 10 strokes under par at 134 (66, 68) after scoring six under on day one and four under on day two.

According to Barnes “I played really solid for the first fourteen holes, I just got a bad break on fourteen but I played really solid. I kept it in a lot of fairways and a lot of greens. I did not really big chances to make any bogeys until that bad break on fourteen.”

Looking forward to the final day he said “I am happy for sure anytime you are leading you are happy. I am a little disappointed at my finishes the last two days even though the last five holes are really difficult but hopefully I can come and do the same thing I did the first thirteen holes, the first two days and then maybe step on the gas a little more the last five and then maybe win.”

Canadian golfer David Morland who came second in 2019 after finishing on 10 under par behind Patrick Cover, was one stroke behind Barnes on nine under par for a total of 135 over two days (66, 69). He was upbeat about coming stepping up his game on the final day and winning overall.

Bran Adamonis of the US was six strokes behind leader Erik Barnes. Adamonis scored 3 under on day one, and one under on day two for a two day total of 140 (69, 71).

After two days of competition, Orville Christie was the highest placed Jamaica golfer. He shot 4 over 76 and 5 over 77 for a total of 153. He was just one stroke ahead of Wesley Brow who the highest placed Jamaica golfer in 2019.

Amateur golfer William Knibbs has a solid lead of nine strokes on second place Sebert Walker Jr. Knibbs score 4 over (76) on day one and a solid 5 under (67) on day two for a total score of 143. He is the only Jamaican gofer with an under par so far.

He was pleased with his performance while looking for a good final day. “It was a great day today, hit a lot of greens much like I did yesterday however the difference is I made more puts today.” He mentioned that the reduced wind helped with his overall game as well as better putting on the second day.

The championship is being conducted under strict Covid-19 protocols which include testing ofall stakeholders throughout the championship.