Bloody Saturday in Hanover: Five Shot, Two Fatal in Mount Pleasant

The Lucea police in Hanover have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting of five persons in Hanover, on Saturday, June 5, two of whom succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The police have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

Reports by the police are that during the wee hours of Saturday morning, gunmen gained entry to a premises in Mount Pleasant community, and opened fire on a group of persons.

Five persons were shot and seriously injured, following which the police were summoned to the location.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the five victims were rushed to the hospital where two males were pronounced dead, and three other persons admitted to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The police are now investigating.