Bloody Saturday in Hanover: Five Shot, Two Fatal in Mount Pleasant

Four Shot to Death in Maxfield Avenue Area
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Lucea police in Hanover have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting of five persons in Hanover, on Saturday, June 5, two of whom succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The police have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

Reports by the police are that during the wee hours of Saturday morning, gunmen gained entry to a premises in Mount Pleasant community, and opened fire on a group of persons.

Five persons were shot and seriously injured, following which the police were summoned to the location.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the five victims were rushed to the hospital where two males were pronounced dead, and three other persons admitted to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The police are now investigating.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....