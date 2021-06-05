Female Allegedly Commits Suicide at Flat Bridge in St Catherine

The police have confirmed the identity of a woman who drowned in the Rio Cobre at Flat Bridge in St Catherine yesterday, June 4.

The victim who is suspected to have committed suicide has been identified as 49-year-old Ava Thelwell of a Shortwood Drive, Kingston 8, address.

According to police reports, at approximately 2:20 pm, Thelwell who was seen lingering around the bridge since 10:00 am, allegedly drove to the middle of the bridge, stopped, and then drove her Suzuki Grand Vitara motor vehicle into the river.

The vehicle was removed from the water, and Thelwell’s body transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

