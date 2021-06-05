Dear McKoy: Planning to pay my husband’s side girl to break up with him

Dear McKoy,

My husband has been having an affair with a younger girl and I am planning to pay her off to leave him alone. I know it sounds desperate, but I want her to leave him alone. I love him. I figure she wants her tution paid and other expenses so I am willing to pay for that in full if she agrees to leave him and never tell him what I did. My friends agree with me and say the girl should really leave him alone. I just feel kind of stupid the longer I think about it because I could be her mother yet I am threatened by her. Do you think I am right for wanting to pay her off?

-anonymous

Dear anonymous,

Do not waste your money. Chances are, she still won’t leave him. Love yourself enough to stop accepting substandard treatment from that man. If he wanted to leave her alone, he would have.

McKoy