Dear McKoy: Planning to pay my husband’s side girl to break up with him

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy,

My husband has been having an affair with a younger girl and I am planning to pay her off to leave him alone. I know it sounds desperate, but I want her to leave him alone. I love him. I figure she wants her tution paid and other expenses so I am willing to pay for that in full if she agrees to leave him and never tell him what I did. My friends agree with me and say the girl should really leave him alone. I just feel kind of stupid the longer I think about it because I could be her mother yet I am threatened by her. Do you think I am right for wanting to pay her off?

-anonymous

Dear anonymous,

Do not waste your money. Chances are, she still won’t leave him. Love yourself enough to stop accepting substandard treatment from that man. If he wanted to leave her alone, he would have.

McKoy

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....