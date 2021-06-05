Dear McKoy: I’m worried about my wife’s sudden interest in swinging

Dear McKoy,

I am trying to wrap my mind around why my wife suddenly wants to attend swingers’ parties. I have never been a fan of threesomes muchless switching my wife with another friend. Our friends have weekly “meetings” and they say it’s a slot of fun but I don’t wanna get caught up in all that. She’s trying her hardest to convince me but I really don’t know if I want to. I don’t want another have having sex with my woman. If people wanna do it, that’s their business but I’m not. She gets upset when I tell her I’m apprehensive but it’s so unfair for her to even ask me to consider that, don’t you think?

D.B.

Dear D.B.,

If you don’t want to do it, do not force yourself. You have a right to refuse. Your wife should be able to compromise  on such a serious matter.

McKoy

