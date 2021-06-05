Dear McKoy: My penis burns when I have sex with my girlfriend

Dear McKoy,

Every time I have sex with my girlfriend, my penis burns. It only lasts for about five minutes but I am still concerned. She’s a good girl and all she does is work and come straight home so it would be crazy to think that she’s even cheating. I think the reason I am not more worried is because the sensation isn’t long lasting. We don’t use condoms because neither of us gets any pleasure from them and at the start of the relationship, both of us got tested. I have never cheated and have no intention to. Do you think the burning is because her “grip” is very tight? I’m thinking about all sorts of things.

L.J.

Dear L.J.,

You still need to see a doctor regardless. If it is weighing on your mind, it is better to know exactly what it is so you can move on accordingly. I hope it’s nothing too serious. I would also encourage you to tell your girlfriend to get tested.

McKoy

