Two Women Shot and Killed, Several Injured, as Gunmen Attack Mourners On Bus Coming From Funeral in St Catherine

At least two women are confirmed dead, and several other persons including a child, shot and wounded, as gunmen carried out an armed attack on a bus, while returned from a funeral proceeding which was held at the Meadowrest Memorial Park, in St Catherine, on Thursday, April 29.

The police have not yet released the identities of the slain victims.

Reports are that about 6:00 pm, the mourners were traveling in a Toyota coaster bus, while heading from a funeral which was held earlier at the Meadowrest Memorial Park.

On reaching a section of the roadway, in close proximity from the Park entrance, they were ambushed by armed men, who opened fire on the bus hitting the women, and other passengers including a child, and the driver.

The gunmen sped away from the scene in a motor car, while the driver lost control of the bus, which crashed into a utility pole.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded victims rushed to hospital, where the females were pronounced dead, and the other victims treated and admitted in serious condition.