Kingston Man Killed in Trench Town

The Denham Town police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of 28-year-old David Bryce, of Fourth Street, Kingston 12, who was shot and killed by armed men along Lower Second Street, Trench Town, on Wednesday, April 28.

Reports by the Denham Town police are that about 8:35 pm, Bryce was standing along a section of the roadway, when he was pounced upon by armed men, who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Bryce was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

