Jassiet Killed by Police Impersonators in Kingston

28-year-old Jassiet Williams, of Lower Hall Delight in Kingston 6, was shot and killed at his home by men posing as police officers, on Thursday, April 29.

Reports by the Papine police are that about 2:10 am, Williams was at his home, when men armed with guns, posing as police officers, went to the house and demanded that he opened the door.

The men, upon gaining entry to the house, opened fire hitting Williams multiple times before leaving the scene.

The police were alerted by residents in the community, and upon their arrival, Williams who was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.