Undertaker Murdered in Downtown Kingston

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

34-year-old Ryan Morgan, an Undertaker of Orange Street, Kingston, was shot and killed by unknown assailants along Orange Street, on Tuesday, April 27.

Reports by the Central Police are that about 9:30 pm, Morgan was walking along a section of the roadway, when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

Residents summoned the police, and when the lawmen reached the scene, Morgan was discovered lying along the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....