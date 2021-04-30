Undertaker Murdered in Downtown Kingston

34-year-old Ryan Morgan, an Undertaker of Orange Street, Kingston, was shot and killed by unknown assailants along Orange Street, on Tuesday, April 27.

Reports by the Central Police are that about 9:30 pm, Morgan was walking along a section of the roadway, when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

Residents summoned the police, and when the lawmen reached the scene, Morgan was discovered lying along the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.