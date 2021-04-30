Mason Murdered in Clarendon

The Clarendon police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed by gunmen in Howell’s Content district, in York Town, Clarendon, on Wednesday, April 28.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Shawn Williams, a mason, also of Howell’s Content.

Reports by the police are that about 9:00 pm, residents reported hearing explosions coming from a section of the community, and summoned the police.

About 9:30 am, the following morning, Williams’ body was discovered in bushes with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue, for a post mortem examination.