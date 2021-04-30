Landscaper Murdered in St Andrew

The Harbour View police have commenced an investigation into the shooting death of a man, who was gunned down at his home in Harbour View, on Wednesday night, into Thursday morning, of April 29.

He has been identified as 56-year-old Everton Peart, Landscaper of Harbour View.

Reports by the police are that about 1; 00 am, Peart was standing along a section of the roadway, heading out to do a job, when he was pounced upon by armed men, who opened fire hitting him to his upper body.

The police were later informed of the shooting, and upon rushing to the location, they discovered Peart lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

