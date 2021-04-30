Elderly Woman Perish in Fire in Mandeville, Manchester

Fire of unknown origin claimed the life of 75-year-old Yvonne Findley, and destroyed her home at Sheridan Drive, Mandeville, Manchester, on Thursday morning, April 29.

Reports by the Mandeville police are that about 2:00 am, residents saw fire coming from a section of Finley’s home, and summoned the Fire Department and the police.

Upon the arrival of the firemen, the house was seen being engulfed in flames, and they were only able to carry out cooling down operations.

After the fire was extinguished, a search of the rubbles led to the discovery of Findley’s charred remains.

The scene was processed, and the remains taken to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

