St James Man Charged with $5-Million Ganja Bust in Manchester, Granted Bail

The Manchester police are reporting that a St James man who was arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of approximately $3-million worth of ganja in the community of Spalding, Manchester, on Thursday, April 22, was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 when he appeared in the Manchester parish court, on Thursday, April 29.

The accused man, 38-year-old Pete Cole, a mechanic of Granville community in St James, has been charged with Possession of Ganja, Dealing in Ganja, Trafficking Ganja, Taking Steps Preparatory to Export Ganja, and Conspiracy to Export Ganja.

Reports by the police are that about 6:40 pm, on Thursday, the police carried out an anti-narcotics operation in the community, and intercepted a Nissan bus, with Cole on board.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 26 knitted bags, containing ganja weighing approximately 1,379 pounds.

The drug has an estimated street value of over $5, 516,000.

The drug was seized, and Cole was taken into custody. He is to return to court on Wednesday, July, 7.