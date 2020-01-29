Teacher on Multiple Sex Charges Involving Students Granted Bail

Latest Jamaica News, St Elizabeth (McKoy’s News): A teacher from a St Elizabeth institution, who was arrested and charged by the police for alleged sexual offences involving students last year, was offered bail on Monday, with the case headed for the Circuit Court.

The educator identified as a 24-year-old Lionel Tracey, was charged with six counts of having sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 16 years.

A bail application was subsequently made by the attorney for Tracey in the St Elizabeth Parish Court, the presiding judge granted the accused bail in the sum of $700,000.

In addition, Tracey was ordered to turn in his travel documents, and a stop order has been issued on him at all ports of entry and exit.

The case was commenced to the St Elizabeth Circuit Court, which opens in March of this year.

Allegations are that the complaints were made to investigators from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) that the teacher had sexually assaulted students at the institution where he was employed.

Result of the investigations by officers which leads to the educator taken into police lock up, and was immediately given the first three charges.

When Tracey attended in court on December 9, of last year, investigators provided information that he had been charged with an additional three counts, making for a total of six such charges.