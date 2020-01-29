Police Investigating Shooting Death of St Elizabeth Farmer

Latest Jamaica News, St Elizabeth (McKoy’s News): The law enforcement officers attached to the Maggotty police station in St. Elizabeth are now probing the murder of a man in Maggotty, St Elizabeth on Tuesday, January 28.

The deceased is identified as 48-year-old Lennox Williams, a farmer of Carisbrooke district in the parish.

According to reports from the Maggotty police, Williams was at a shop in his community at around 1:30 pm, when gunmen approached, brandished their weapons and opened fire killing him.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The gunmen escaped on foot.

Investigations continue.