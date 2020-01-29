Murder at Friendship Lane in Kingston

Latest Jamaica Nes, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Murder at Friendship Lane The Half-Way Tree police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a man on Friendship Lane in Kingston 5, on Tuesday, January 28.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Sheldon Banton, a labourer of Friendship Lane.

Reports by Half Way Tree police are that about 8:30 p.m., Banton was standing at his gate when he was approached by two men travelling on a motorcycle.

The men opened fire hitting Banton before speeding away from the scene. The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

