Taxi Operator Murdered at Gold Smith Villa, August Town

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Taxi Operator Murdered at Gold Smith Villa – A popular taxi operator was shot and killed by gunmen at Gold Smith Villa, August Town, on Tuesday, January 28.

Dead is 25-year-old Kenroy Taylor, a taxi operator of Goldsmith Villa, Kingston 7.

Reports by the Half-Way Tree police are that about 7:30 p.m., Taylor drove to his home and was exiting his taxi motor car when he was ambushed by four armed men.

The men opened fire hitting him multiple times before making their escape in a nearby gully, where they were hiding before Taylor arrived home.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Taylor was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Half-Way Tree police have commenced an investigation into this latest shooting.